Mutale Mwanza Issues Public Apology to Chichi Daisy Over Defamatory Remarks



LUSAKA, APRIL 20, 2026 — Media personality Mutale Mwanza has publicly apologised to Ms. Chinyimba Daisy Mwansa Lusumpa, widely known as Chichi Daisy, following defamatory statements she made on social media in November 2024.





In a detailed statement released today, Mwanza acknowledged that she published false and harmful claims about Ms. Lusumpa to her audience of over one million followers. She described her actions as “vile, cruel, and inexcusable,” admitting that she used degrading and offensive language that caused significant public humiliation.





Mwanza stated unequivocally that all allegations she made were entirely untrue and had no factual basis. She further admitted that her attack on Ms. Lusumpa was unprovoked and driven by malice.





“I am deeply ashamed of my conduct,” Mwanza said, adding that she misused her platform to inflict harm on an innocent individual.



The apology also highlighted the emotional and reputational damage caused to Ms. Lusumpa, including public ridicule, strained relationships, and potential harm to her career. Mwanza expressed regret over the distress caused and acknowledged that the impact of her words may be long-lasting.





She urged members of the public to disregard her previous statements and encouraged them to treat Ms. Lusumpa with the respect and dignity she deserves.





Mwanza further pledged that she would refrain from making any future statements that could harm Ms. Lusumpa’s reputation and emphasised the importance of responsible use of public platforms.





The statement concluded with a direct and unreserved apology to Ms. Lusumpa, with Mwanza asking for forgiveness and expressing hope that the apology would help correct the record and restore her reputation.



For more news and updates

Follow our WhatsApp channel https://bit.ly/4dSoTKF

M- Nation 🥹

PUBLIC APOLOGY TO MS. CHINYIMBA DAISY MWANSA LUSUMPA (CHICHI DAISY)



On 7th November, 2024, I committed a grave wrong against Ms. Chinyimba Daisy Mwansa Lusumpa, popularly known as Chichi Daisy. I published posts on this platform that were vile, cruel, and utterly inexcusable. I subjected her to the most degrading and humiliating public attack, using vulgar and obscene language to assassinate her character before over one million of my followers.



In those posts, I falsely and maliciously accused Ms. Lusumpa of being sexually promiscuous. I used deeply offensive and dehumanising words to describe her. I made disgusting and completely fabricated allegations about her intimate life. I cruelly mocked the end of her marriage. I called her degrading names that no human being deserves to be called.





I, Mutale Mwanza, am deeply ashamed of my conduct. I humbly, unreservedly, and unconditionally apologise to Ms. Chinyimba Daisy Mwansa Lusumpa for the immense harm I have caused her.

I wish to state clearly and unequivocally that:





– Every single allegation I made against Ms. Lusumpa was a complete and utter lie. There was not a shred of truth in anything I wrote about her.



– The vulgar and dehumanising language I used was despicable and beneath the dignity expected of any decent member of society. Ms. Lusumpa did not deserve to be spoken of in such a manner. No woman does.



– My attack on Ms. Lusumpa was unprovoked, unjustified, and driven purely by malice. I had no basis whatsoever for the things I said about her.



– I used my platform and my large following as a weapon to inflict maximum damage on an innocent person. This was cowardly and reprehensible.





I cannot begin to imagine the pain, anguish, and humiliation that my words have caused Ms. Lusumpa. I have caused her to be viewed as a woman of loose morals when she is nothing of the sort. I have exposed her to public ridicule, scorn, and contempt. I have damaged her relationships, her career, and her standing in society. I have caused her sleepless nights and untold emotional suffering. For all of this, I am profoundly sorry.





To everyone who read my posts, who shared them, who believed them, or who formed a negative opinion of Ms. Lusumpa based on what I wrote, I implore you to disregard every word.





Ms. Lusumpa is an honorable woman who has done nothing to warrant the abuse I subjected her to. Please accord her the respect and dignity she deserves.



I am acutely aware that words, once spoken, cannot be unspoken, and that the damage I have caused may never fully heal. But I give my solemn undertaking that I will never again publish any statement, whether on social media or elsewhere, that is harmful to Ms. Lusumpa’s reputation. I have learnt, at great cost to an innocent person, that words have consequences and that public platforms must not be used to destroy the lives of others.





To Ms. Chinyimba Daisy Mwansa Lusumpa: I know that an apology cannot undo the harm I have caused you. But from the bottom of my heart, I am truly and deeply sorry. I was wrong. I beg your forgiveness.



May this apology serve as a public correction of the record and a restoration, however partial, of the reputation I so callously sought to destroy.



Signed:

MUTALE MWANZA

20-04-26