Mutale Mwanza Summoned by Police After Exposé on Luxurious Apartments for Sexual Promiscuity

Mutale Mwanza, a prominent television and social media personality, has been summoned by the Zambia Police Service following her recent exposé on a newly built apartment complex allegedly available for illicit sexual activities.

According to Mwanza, she received a cryptic summons from Inspector Illishebo of the Police Headquarters, requesting her presence without providing any details. Despite her attempts to inquire about the nature of the summons, the inspector remained tight-lipped, citing higher instructions.

Mwanza has confirmed her availability to meet with the police on Monday at 10:00 a.m. and has expressed her eagerness to cooperate with the investigation.

“The plot thickens!” Mwanza wrote on social media. “I wonder if they’ll allow me to capture some footage for my TV show – ratings gold!”

The summons comes after Mwanza ran an advertisement earlier this week promoting newly built luxurious apartments that were allegedly available for sexual promiscuity under tight security.

It is unclear at this time what the police may be investigating or whether it is related to Mwanza’s exposé. However, the timing of the summons has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about a possible crackdown on illicit activities.

Mwanza is known for her luxurious lifestyle Her latest exposé has shed light on a disturbing trend of luxury apartments.

The police have not yet commented on the summons or the investigation. Mwanza has vowed to keep her followers updated on the situation and has promised to attend the meeting with the police on Monday.

#InfinityMediaHub #stayinformed

She writes….

M – Nation 

BREAKING NEWS ‼️‼️ M-Nation!  I have received a cryptic summons from the Police via Police HQ . Inspector Illishebo has requested my presence at HQ without divulging any details. Despite my curiosity, he remained mum, citing higher instructions.

I have confirmed my availability for Monday at 10:00a.m. and am eager to cooperate.

The plot thickens! 樂 I wonder if they’ll allow me to capture some footage for my TV show – ratings gold!  Either way, I’ll keep you all posted.

It’s on for 10:00a.m. on Monday! 