MUTALE NG’ANDU ELECTED FAZ VICE PRESIDENT



Mutale Ng’andu has been elected as the new Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Vice President following a runoff held during the reconvened elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kabwe on Saturday afternoon.





Ng’andu secured 52 votes, beating incumbent Justin Mumba, who polled 30 votes in the second round of voting.



The rerun was necessitated after none of the three initial candidates attained the required 50 percent plus one vote in the first round.





In the opening ballot, Mumba led with 41 votes, Ng’andu followed with 40, while Christopher Kasale managed one vote and was eliminated.





Ng’andu will now join newly elected FAZ President Keith Mweemba and Women’s National Representative Col. Priscilla Katoba, who went through unopposed, in steering the Association forward from 2025 to 2029.





The elections were conducted under the oversight of representatives from FIFA, CAF and COSAFA, including FIFA Senior Manager for Member Associations Governance Ahmed Harraz, ensuring a transparent and credible process.