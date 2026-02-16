MUTATI RULES OUT UPND LOSING AUGUST POLLS: “OPPOSITION SHOWS NO HOPE”

16th February 2026

SCIENCE and Technology Minister Felix Mutati says he is not aware that the UPND government will be kicked out of power, arguing that the opposition shows no hope.

This came after Mkushi South PF MP Davies Chisopa questioned how Mutati would manage to install network towers in Milenge district when, according to him, Zambians are set to remove the UPND from power after three months. In response, Mutati said there was no hope from the opposition.

On how the government would manage to instal towers, Mutati said a World Bank grant, together with a K150 million allocation in the 2026 national budget would address the issue of network towers.

“Madam Speaker, as I stand, I’m not aware that this government…

Newsdiggers