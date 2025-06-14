MUTHARIKA , OTHERS SUPPORT THELUNGU FAMILY ON FUNERAL WRANGLES

The Lungu family, the family of late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, is now receiving support from far places, including Malawi.

Incoming President of Malawi Peter Mutharika has charged that it would be wrong to deny the Lungu family a chance to mourn their loved one in a manner satisfying to them.

In a statement to The Zambian Post, Mutharika is describing Lungu as a man of great dignity, humility who had unwavering commitment to public service.

Mutharika recalls working closely with Edgar Lungu on bilateral and multilateral relations, noting Lungu’s wise counsel, steady leadership, and dedication to the people of Zambia.

Meanwhile Namadingo, Malawi’s most influential artist, posted on X, stating that the #EdgarLungu family has the right to mourn their loved one in their own way without government interference