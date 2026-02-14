MUTHARIKA SLAMS BRAKES ON MINISTERS’ TRAVEL SPREE



In a dramatic cost-cutting move, Malawian President Peter Mutharika has ordered Cabinet Ministers and their deputies to drastically scale back their local travel, limiting them to just one official trip per month.





The tough directive comes as government battles soaring expenditure under a tightening austerity budget. Chief Secretary to the Government, Justin Saidi, confirmed that any additional travel deemed essential must now receive prior approval directly from the President.





Sources say the decision was triggered by spiralling fuel expenses and mounting allowance claims that have piled pressure on the national purse. With public finances under strain, State House is signalling a no-nonsense approach to spending and ministers are the first in line.





The message is clear: tighten belts or seek permission. As economic challenges persist, the President appears determined to rein in costs and send a strong signal that austerity begins at the top.