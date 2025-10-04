⬆️ REGIONAL| Mutharika Sworn-in as Malawi’s 7th President

Kamuzu Stadium was awash with blue this morning as thousands of Malawians, regional dignitaries, and political leaders gathered to witness Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika take the oath of office, marking his return to power as Malawi’s seventh President.

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda administered the oath before the nation’s defence forces staged a 21-gun salute and a ceremonial parade. The symbolism was clear: Malawi is entering a new political chapter, one sealed by the dramatic comeback of a former leader.

Supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) filled the stands, waving flags and chanting slogans as traditional troupes and popular artists electrified the stadium. The inauguration was held under the theme “The Great Return to Proven Leadership,” underscoring Mutharika’s message of stability after years of turbulence.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission, Mutharika secured 56.8 percent of the September 16 vote, defeating outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera, who trailed with 33 percent. The scale of the victory brought jubilant celebrations across DPP strongholds, while also deepening divisions within a fragile political landscape.

Notably absent from today’s ceremony was Chakwera himself. Despite conceding defeat in a televised address last week, the outgoing president was not present in Blantyre, a stark contrast to regional traditions where defeated leaders often participate in symbolic handovers. His absence underscored the bitterness that has defined Malawi’s post-election transition.

In his oath, Mutharika pledged: “I, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, solemnly swear to faithfully perform the functions of the high office of President, defend the Constitution, and serve Malawi without fear or favour.”

The guest list reflected regional attention on Malawi’s transition. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo, and Tanzania’s Prime Minister joined former Malawian leaders Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi in the packed stadium. Delegations from Kenya, Namibia, and Zambia were also in attendance, a signal that Malawi’s politics remain under close continental watch.

For many Malawians, the stakes are clear. After five years in opposition, Mutharika returns with promises to stabilise an economy battered by inflation, food shortages, and power cuts. His critics argue his previous tenure was marked by corruption scandals and elite capture. His supporters insist his return represents order after chaos.

Observers say his inaugural address will be critical, setting the tone for how Mutharika intends to govern and whether he can rebuild trust in Malawi’s democratic institutions.

What is certain is that today’s spectacle was more than ceremony. It was a reminder that Malawi, once celebrated for overturning fraudulent elections in 2020, now finds itself wrestling with the familiar cycle of power, memory, and political rebirth.

