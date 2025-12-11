MUTTI ASSERTS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY’S INDEPENDENCE



Speaker of the National Assembly, NELLY MUTTI, says NO court of law is permitted to interfere with the internal processes of the National Assembly, as the legislature enjoys exclusive cognizance.





Ms. MUTTI made this statement in response to questions over whether external bodies, particularly the courts, could intervene in parliamentary proceedings.





She asserted that she would not allow any form of external interference in the workings of the National Assembly.



The doctrine of exclusive cognizance, she explained, is a fundamental parliamentary privilege.





This doctrine grants each legislative house the inherent, exclusive right to judge its own internal affairs, establish its own procedures, and oversee the conduct of its members without external intervention, especially from the judiciary.





The Speaker was ruling on a Point of Order raised by the Home Affairs Minister regarding petitions filed by CELESTINE MUKANDILA and MUNIR ZULU against the Attorney General.





The petitioners had sought to initiate contempt proceedings against the National Assembly.



The case was however dismissed.





In her ruling, the Speaker reaffirmed her role as the custodian of the privileges and immunities of all Members of Parliament -MPs, stressing her firm commitment to protecting their rights, immunities, and privileges.





Ms MUTTI further reiterated that the National Assembly’s internal proceedings are strictly within its own domain, and she would not allow any encroachment from outside bodies.



