MUTTI, KASUNE FACE CONTEMPT BID OVER CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL 7



…petitioners accuse Speaker, Justice Minister of Defying Court orders





Lusaka… Wednesday October 1, 2025 – Petitioners Hon Munir Zulu and Lusaka based Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila have asked the Constitutional Court to cite Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and Minister of Justice Princess Kasune for contempt of court, accusing them of defying a ruling on Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025.





In an affidavit filed before the Constitutional Court, Mr. Mukandila alleged that the Speaker and the Minister had “deliberately disrespected” a June 27, 2025 judgment which ordered that the controversial Bill No. 7 should not proceed in its current form, but instead be subjected to a people-driven process spearheaded by an independent committee of experts.





“The Court directed that Bill No. 7 should not proceed and that consultations be conducted through an independent body. However, instead of withdrawing the Bill, the Speaker merely postponed its consideration while the Minister of Justice has failed to initiate a fresh process as ordered,” Mr. Mukandila stated.





The affidavit further claimed that the alleged contemnors have acknowledged the judgment but remain determined to push ahead with the constitutional amendment process in disregard of the Court’s decision.



“The actions of the alleged contemnors are contemptuous at best and a clear show of unjustifiable disregard for the authority of this Honourable Court,” Mr. Mukandila said.





The petitioners contend that such actions undermine public confidence in the Judiciary, particularly given the high offices occupied by the Speaker and the Minister of Justice.





They have since applied for leave to commence contempt and committal proceedings against the senior government officials.