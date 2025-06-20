By Maiko Zulu



MUTU UKULU SIULEWA NKHONYO – A citizen’s note to Mr Hakainde Hichilema





Mr President,



Yours is not an easy job especially today when the country is faced with the death of your predecessor and political opponent. I can never imagine the weight of the pressure and expectations that this moment places on your head.





You have to wear two hats, one of yourself as an individual and one as the person in charge of the Presidency of the country and unfortunately you have to priorities the later over the former and embrace every citizen, including those who may have wronged you and indeed those who you may have wronged.





You will be insulted, mocked, ridiculed, accused and doubted by many in this uncertain time. This is inevitable.



Take heart Sir and focus on things that unify and build our country which is struggling to survive the effects of years of great man made economic and social challenges. The peace that we enjoy in our country today is not by accident but rather by continuous investment by all patriotic and well meaning citizens.





While we continue to provide checks, balances and scrutinize your leadership in various areas of national interest, we are also mindful of moments such as this, that require true national unity, patriotism and sobber mindedness.



In my language we say ‘Mutu ukulu siulewa nkhonyo’ – a phrase you will understand as a leader. All we want to say is ‘Zikomo polandila nkhonyo za ziko’. Today, we just wanna say Thankyou and may God bless and guide you.





#OneZambiaOneNation

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised