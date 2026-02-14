MUTUBILA URGES YOUTH TO VALUE CHARACTER OVER STATUS ON VALENTINE’S DAY





Veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila reflected on life lessons drawn from his past while delivering a Valentine’s Day message encouraging young people to prioritize character, faith, and sincere relationships over material displays and social status.





Speaking about earlier experiences, Mutubila recalled carefree moments in his youth, saying, “I remember dancing in London with my sister, Mulenga Kapwepwe, full of fearless ‘red wine’ energy. Life felt beautiful and limitless,” but noted that time and changing circumstances had taught him that outward advantages do not last forever.





He stressed that while beauty, money, and social standing often fluctuate, moral values remain constant, emphasizing that “character, however, endures.”





Mutubila further reminded audiences that love should not be measured through extravagant gifts or social pressure, urging individuals not to feel diminished by those who fail to value them, adding that “God loves you so let no man who doesn’t even know their tomorrow make you feel worthless.”





Addressing young people directly, he cautioned against pursuing appearances and temporary admiration at the expense of meaningful relationships, encouraging them to build homes and futures based on depth and sincerity rather than superficial attraction.





Marking Valentine’s Day, Mutubila urged couples and families to reflect on the true meaning of love beyond public displays, summarizing his message with a call for thoughtful choices in relationships: “Choose character. Choose wisely.”





He wished citizens a reflective and meaningful Valentine’s Day centered on mutual respect and enduring values.

Frank Mutubila writes:



I remember dancing in London with my sister, Mulenga Kapwepwe, full of fearless “red wine” energy. Life felt beautiful and limitless. But seasons change. Beauty fades. Status fades. Money shifts with circumstances. What looks impressive today can disappear tomorrow. Character, however, endures.





God is love, He proved it when He gave His only begotten Son on the old rugged Cross of Calvary. That is the true standard of love, sacrifice, and depth. Not gifts beyond your income. Not public displays designed to impress people who do not genuinely value you. God loves you so let no man who doesn’t even know their tomorrow make you feel worthless.





Young people, be wise. Beauty cannot hold a house together. Money cannot guarantee loyalty. Status cannot sustain commitment. Do not deny your genuine partner your best effort while you go out trying to prove a point to someone who will never fully appreciate you. Do not exhaust yourself financing illusions. Love reciprocates. Love is mutual. Love is sincere.





For some people, all there is to admire is a beautiful face or family name. Beyond that, there is little substance. Choose depth. Choose character. The one who fears the Lord may not look extraordinary, but they build lasting homes and stable futures. When we measure people by appearance or possessions, we reduce God’s creation to a transaction instead of honoring the Christ within them.





Today is Lovers’ day, let it be more than flowers, photos, and the pressure to impress. Let it be a moment of wisdom. Choose character. Choose wisely. Seek depth first, and in time, God will add the rest. Let your love be mutual, discerning, and anchored in something eternal. Happy Valentine’s Day.