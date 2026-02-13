MUUNDA ANNOUNCES KANTENGA’S EXPULSION FROM UPND, BLAMES HIM FOR CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION LOSS

Chawama UPND aspiring Member of Parliament Morgan Muunda has declared that his fellow party aspirant, Timothy Kantenga, is no longer a member of the ruling party, accusing him of contributing to the party’s loss in the recent by-election.



Kantenga was initially the party’s preferred candidate in the by-election that was eventually won by Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) candidate Bright Nundwe, defeating Muunda.



Although Muunda does not hold the authority to expel a fellow party member, he has accused Kantenga and some senior party officials who supported his campaign of failing to conduct credible campaigns. Muunda alleges that Kantenga instead decampaigned him in John Howard area, claiming he bribed voters and distributed materials, including a cow, to undermine his candidature.



Muunda further alleged that alliance partner leaders who intended to offer campaign support in John Howard, among them Charles Milupi were prevented from campaigning in the area by Kantenga.



In a voice note addressed to Kantenga, Muunda stated that he would do whatever it takes to ensure he becomes the sole UPND candidate in Chawama in the August 13, 2026 general election. He further claimed that Kantenga would never be a Member of Parliament because he (Muunda) is the more experienced candidate whom the party wants.



Muunda also accused Kantenga of dishonesty, alleging that he sought adoption despite allegedly not possessing a voter’s card, with the intention of being disqualified at nomination stage. He claimed this was a calculated move meant to ensure the ruling party would not appear on the ballot, thereby giving the opposition an easier path to victory.



He added that he has resolved to position himself in advance as the party’s preferred candidate for the August 13, 2026 election.