MUUNDA LEADS FLOOD RESPONSE EFFORTS IN CHAWAMA



Chawama, Lusaka 11th February 2026



By Jack Makayi



UPND aspiring Member of Parliament for Chawama Constituency, Mr. Morgan Muunda has stepped up flood response efforts by delivering essential support to affected communities during the ongoing rainy season.





Several parts of Chawama have experienced flooding in recent weeks, prompting urgent mitigation measures to prevent further damage and potential disease outbreaks. In response, Mr. Muunda donated a range of tools and equipment to assist in coordinated flood control efforts. The donated items include 20 picks, 20 shovels, 30 work suits, 30 pairs of gumboots, helmets, gloves, pressure sprayers, and a Tata truck to facilitate drainage clearing and debris removal.





To address growing public health concerns, particularly the risk of a cholera outbreak, Muunda also supplied 100 cases of chlorine and 90 cases of bleach to strengthen sanitation and hygiene standards in the affected areas.





As part of community-driven efforts, 80 youths have been engaged to dig and clear blocked drainage systems to improve water flow and reduce future flooding. To support their welfare during the exercise, Muunda committed to providing food supplies, including 100 chickens, bags of beans, and mealie meal.





Speaking during the intervention, Muunda expressed gratitude to residents for their resilience and cooperation during the crisis. He acknowledged reports that some residents have developed foot sores due to prolonged exposure to contaminated floodwaters and emphasized the need for sustained health protection measures.





He reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the well-being of Chawama residents and pledged continued efforts toward sustainable development and improved living conditions in the constituency.

Community members have welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely support amid challenging circumstances.



CIC PRESS TEAM