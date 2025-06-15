MUVOMBO CALLS FOR NATIONAL UNITY AND CONSTITUTIONAL RESPECT AS ZAMBIA MOURNS FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU





Lusaka, 14th June 2025

Reported by: Wagon Media News Desk



As the nation continues to mourn the passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Winter Muvombo, Managing Director of the Muvombo Development Initiative, has called on Zambians to embrace unity, forgiveness, and constitutional order during this solemn time. Speaking at Belvedere Lodge in Lusaka, the official venue for national mourning, Muvombo signed the Book of Condolence and offered a moving tribute to the late leader’s legacy.





He highlighted President Lungu’s significant contributions to national development, particularly in the area of infrastructure. Road construction projects under his administration, Muvombo noted, not only transformed the country’s landscape but also created jobs and stimulated economic activity. He further praised Lungu’s leadership during difficult periods between 2015 and 2020, and especially commended his peaceful handover of power in 2021 — a gesture that strengthened Zambia’s democratic credentials.





“President Lungu will be remembered for his industrious service to the nation and his commitment to peace,” Muvombo stated. “He set an example by gracefully accepting the outcome of the 2021 general elections, a hallmark of true statesmanship.”





Muvombo appealed to all Zambians, regardless of political affiliation, to use this moment of national mourning as an opportunity to reflect, reconcile, and reinforce the spirit of unity. He stressed that African funerals are more than ceremonies — they are pivotal moments for healing and national introspection.





“This is not the time for division or blame,” he said. “It is a time to come together, to reflect on the path forward, and to reaffirm our shared identity as one nation.”





He called on political and civic leaders to actively engage with the Lungu family and ensure the late president is given a dignified state funeral. Muvombo emphasized that the involvement of the sitting President in such events is not optional but a constitutional obligation that signifies respect for the office and for national unity.





Responding to public concern over the withdrawal of Lungu’s retirement benefits, Muvombo explained that the decision was consistent with constitutional provisions, not political maneuvering.





“The Constitution is clear: a former president who returns to active politics forfeits certain benefits,” he said. “This is about respecting the rule of law, not targeting individuals. Our democracy is built on the foundation of constitutionalism, and we must uphold it without fear or favor.”





He clarified that the constitutional basis for revoking benefits does not prevent the state from honoring President Lungu with a state funeral, as the two matters are governed by different legal provisions.





Muvombo concluded with a strong appeal to the media to play a positive role in promoting peace and national cohesion.





“We urge the media to highlight the values of unity, dignity, and service that President Lungu represented,” he said. “Let us remind ourselves and each other of the importance of working together beyond political divides.”





“Let us honor his memory not only with words, but with actions that strengthen our democracy and bring our people closer. That is the legacy he would have wanted — a stronger, more united Zambia.”



