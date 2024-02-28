MWAISENI YAMA HON ROBERT KALIMI & WE THANK GOD FOR HIS HEALING MERCIES- Miles Sampa

MWAISENI YAMA HON ROBERT KALIMI & WE THANK GOD FOR HIS HEALING MERCIES

By Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

February 28th, 2024

Welcome back home Hon Robert Kalimi and we thank God for his healing mercies so many months since the unfortunate Road accident. The people of Lukashya constituency in Kasama district can now have back into Parliament their voice through you to represent their challenges.

Many thanks to all that played vital roles in the process of ensuring our beloved Hon Kalimi’s life is preserved to current good recovery. Some of these are;

1) The Republican President HH who only through his approval directly or indirectly, any Zambian gets evacuated for medical treatment on government coffers.

2) The Speaker of National Assembly Her Honour Nellie Mutti who has been supportive 100% and kept a close eye towards the Hon’s recovery. At one point or another, She authorized and personally led a Parliament entourage to visit the Hon at the hospital in SA.

3) The Mansa Central MP Hon Dr Chitalu Chilufya who provided the vital medical link and know how from the accident day to evacuation and later between Zambia and the South African Doctors that handled his hospital files.

4) Leader of Oppostion Hon Robert Chabinga that visited him in hospital often and also coordinated Parliament and Executive the support needed. Over Christmas period he led his family to visit Hon Kalimi and family at his hospital bed. They spent entire day together and enjoyed the Christmas meals together. I gather the two families had a good time on that day.

5) Hon Kalimi’s wife that was by his bedside all these months both in Zambia (Levy & UTH) and in SA (Milpark Hospital).

6) Hon Kalimi&s elder sister that has been at her brother’s bedside both in Zambia and South Africa for over 6 months or so.

I visited Hon Kalimi last while in the hospital in South Africa and knew he would be back home soon because he was passing same jokes on me (he calls nephew) as used to before the unfortunate incident.

Lesa wamaka and welcome back Yama.

MBS28.02.2024