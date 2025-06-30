MWAKA HALWIINDI REPORTS POPULAR SOCIAL MEDIA CELEB TO POLICE

MWAKA REPORTS POPULAR SOCIAL MEDIA CELE TO POLICE



I didn’t post the video, I have nothing to say – Mwaka





VIEW once ambassador and biological lemon squeezer, Mwaka Halwiindi says those questioning her about her recent viral video should question the people that posted and not her.





This follows her recent 22 second trending video in which she is seen showcasing her ice cream eating skills and passionately caressing and peeling a man’s biological banana, while romancing and massaging it like a lollipop.





Like a teething hunger stricken baby clings to its mother’s breasts and almost swallows them off is how Mwaka is seen clinging to the two human eggs of the man, squeezing them like lemons about to be put into her tea.





And probably after realising that her rentals were due, the view once ambassador even had to shed a tear.



Suffice to say that she almost swallowed the biological properties of the man.



But when reached for a comment to ask if she could apologise to her followers and despite being the one in the video, Mwaka said she had nothing to say because she didn’t post it.





“I have nothing say, maybe you can ask the people that posted it. I’m not the best person to speak because I didn’t post that,” she told Kalemba.





After the video went viral on Friday, the content creator made her Instagram and TikTok accounts private which she has since made public again.





Impeccable sources told Kalemba that Mwaka has also reported a certain well spoken social media celeb with a great command of the Kings language to the police whom she thinks circulated the video for they did the act together.



