MWAKA HALWINDI’S  FATHER TO SUE ANYONE POSTING HER DAUGHTER ON FACEBOOK OR WHATSAPP

I would like to address the recent unfortunate incident involving my daughter, Mwaka.





As a family, we are deeply saddened by the circulation of a private and sensitive video involving her. This is a painful and challenging time for us.





I want to strongly warn individuals who are spreading, sharing, or making malicious comments about this situation.



What has happened is already difficult enough without people adding cruelty and mockery. Anyone found circulating the video or using it to damage her dignity will face legal action.





Let this serve as a reminder: today it is my daughter, tomorrow it could be your own.





Let us learn to protect and uplift each other rather than destroy. We kindly ask for your prayers and respect as we support Mwaka through this difficult time.





Thank you.



Evans Nchimunya Halwiindi



( PR Team )