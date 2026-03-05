MWAKALOMBE TO UNVEIL TONSE ALLIANCE NATIONAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE



….as he pledges clean politics ahead of general elections





Japhen Mwakalombe, the Tonse Alliance National Elections and Campaign Chairman, has declared that the alliance under Brian Mundubile is committed to promoting clean, issue-based politics devoid of malice.





Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Mr. Mwakalombe said the alliance will campaign vigorously for Mr. Mundubile, describing him as a focused and visionary leader capable of steering the country toward meaningful development.





He cited Mr. Mundubile’s experience in governance – including his tenure as Northern Province Minister, Government Chief Whip and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, saying it has equipped him with the expertise and integrity needed to lead the nation effectively.





“I want to appeal to all BM8 campaign team members that we must prepare for victory. We are going to win because we have a candidate who is focused and has a vision,” Mr. Mwakalombe said.





He added that Mundubile is a God-fearing leader who understands that national leadership requires divine grace, stressing that the Tonse Alliance remains open to criticism and committed to peaceful, constructive political engagement.





Mr. Mwakalombe also formally accepted his appointment as National Elections and Campaign Chairman, thanking Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile and Secretary General Chris Zumani Zimba for entrusting him with the role.





“We are in the process of constituting a national elections and campaign committee. Time is not on our side. We are in a hurry to consolidate the national support and solidarity President Mundubile is enjoying.”





He said his decision to serve was driven by his confidence in Mr. Mundubile’s leadership and vision for the country.