MWALITETA DESERVES COMPENSATION – WYNTER KABIMBA

By Jessica Mwansa

IT is only United Party for National Development’s (UPND) Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta who deserves to be compensated for the trauma the former ruling party made him and his family go through because that was so inhuman, opposition Economic Front president Wynter Kabimba has said.

Speaking to The Scoop, Mr. Kabimba singled out Mr. Mwaliteta as deserving of the K900,000 compensation for the wrongful imprisonment.

“Mr. Mwaliteta suffered under the Patriotic Front (PF) regime when he was incarcerated for a period of almost one year and during his incarnation his children were out of schools and when he came out he found his businesses had been paralyzed.

“Mr. Mwaliteta deserved the compensation for the trauma he underwent under the hands of the Patriotic Front Government. No one was allowed to visit Mr. Mwaliteta at the Lusaka central correctional facility where he was jailed; not even his family, which was so unfair. People should learn to treat their fellow human beings fairly,” Mr. Kabimba said.