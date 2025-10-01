MWAMBA CALLS FOR LEGAL ACTION AGAINST TONSE ALLIANCE LEADERS OVER SECRET POLITICAL GATHERING





By: Justin Banda



Patriotic Front (Pf) Member Ibrahim Mwamba Has Called On The Police Service, To Take Legal Action Against Members Of The Tonse Alliance Faction Who Convened A Private Meeting At The Residence Of Patriots For Economic Progress (Pep) Leader Sean Tembo, Citing It As An Unlawful Assembly.





The Tonse Alliance Has Recently Been Plagued By Internal Divisions, With Tensions Escalating During A Press Briefing Held At Mr. Tembo’s Residence. The Event Was Reportedly Disrupted By Cadres Believed To Be Affiliated With The Pf.





New Congress Party Leader Peter Chanda, Accused Sean Tembo And Chris Zumani Of Advancing A Political Agenda That He Claims Undermines The Interests Of The Alliance.





Reacting To The Incident, Mr. Mwamba Expressed Disappointment Over The Decision By The Tonse Alliance Council Of Leaders, To Hold A Political Gathering At A Private Residence, Arguing That Such Meetings Contravene The Law.





He Urged Law Enforcement Authorities To Cite Mr. Tembo And Other Participants For Unlawful Assembly, Emphasizing The Need For Political Actors To Operate Within Legal Boundaries.





Mr. Mwamba Further Lamented The Lack Of Reconciliation Efforts Within The Alliance, Stating That Private Meetings Only Deepen Divisions.

