MWAMBA LEARN TO TELL THE TRUTH IF NOT SHUT IT

I would like to advise disgrunted Emmanuel Mwamba who is still in shock about PF being removed from power to at least learn to tell the truth. I happen to come across an article talking about one PPP project on 11 roads, he quotes”.. …government has invited the NGO to do 11 roads, border facilities and resettlement schemes.” First of all this project was embarked by the PF government and agreed upon by them which you facilitated ,today Emmanuel Mwamba in the name of Mr Desperado PF presidential hopeful wants to point fingers at the New Dawn government . Why didn’t he not oppose of this when PF was in government!

I further went on to read more desperate pronouncements from him in regards to the auditors report he quotes “The Office has always produced scathing reports exposing mismanagement, misapplication, theft and fraud of public funds. This report ends of to 2020 when PF was in power, why then didn’t he not advise PF government over this when they were in power but remained mute.

What is more disgusting about Mwamba is that he has the nerves of talking about debt owed to retirees and fuel suppliers when it was his government who failed to pay and accumulated the debts we now see. Today HH and the New Dawn Government are fulfilling these promises and will continue to do so .

Mr so called PF presidential hopeful, our new dawn government led by President Hakainde Hichilema do need you hypocrisy or your advice, you were parts and parts of bad governance that brought misery to lives of our people and destroyed our economy.

Sometimes in life learn to shut it ,the Zambian people will never be mislead again by individuals like you who only serve the interest of your pockets. Mark my words PF will never bounce back to power the scares you left on our people are too deep to heal.

President Hakiande Hichilema and the New Dawn Government is on the right path.

Aka

UPND media nation wide network.