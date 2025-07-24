Mwata Kazembe Bans Political Regalia at 2025 Mutomboko Ceremony, Urges Unity Through Traditional Dress

ROYAL PRESS STATEMENT



By His Royal Highness Mwata Kazembe



*_On the Dress Code for the Forthcoming Mutomboko Ceremony_*



Issued from the Royal Palace, Mwansabombwe

24th July 2025





To all our beloved children, esteemed guests, and friends of the Lunda Kingdom,



As we prepare to gather for the sacred and joyous occasion of the Mutomboko Ceremony, I, Mwata Kazembe, extend my warmest invitation to each and every one of you. This is a time of unity, cultural pride, and celebration—a moment when we come together as one people under the banner of our shared heritage.





It is my deepest desire that all who attend do so as equals, standing before me not as divided factions, but as my children, united in the spirit of tradition and mutual respect. To honor this principle, I hereby declare that no political party regalia or attire bearing divisive symbols shall be permitted during the festivities. The Mutomboko Ceremony is a time to set aside partisan differences and celebrate the richness of our culture as one family.





Instead, I encourage all attendees—whether from the Lunda Kingdom, neighboring chiefdoms, or beyond—to adorn themselves in their finest traditional attire. Whether you wear the regalia of the Lunda people, the vibrant garments of other Zambian cultures, or the dignified dress of traditions from across our continent, you are welcome. Let us showcase the beauty of our diverse heritage while standing together in unity





The Mutomboko Ceremony is a sacred tradition passed down through generations, and it is my duty as your Mwata to preserve its sanctity while ensuring all feel included in its celebration. Let us honor our ancestors, our customs, and each other with dignity and pride.





I look forward to receiving you all with open arms as we celebrate this momentous occasion together.



Long live the Lunda Kingdom!

Long live our cultural heritage!

May unity and peace prevail among us.





David Chifwele, Spokesperson for

His Royal Highness Mwata Kazembe



For further inquiries, contact:

David Chifwele Toka

0979354334