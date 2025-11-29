*MWATA KAZEMBE PUSHES FOR PF UNITY, MEDIATES MUNDUBILE-MAKEBI DEAL*





By Micheal Lombe



Pastor Emmanuel Mwewa, the immediate past Executive Secretary of the North Zambia Union Conference (SDA), held a meeting on 28 November 2025 with Mporokoso Member of Parliament and PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile at his office in Lusaka. The meeting, which was also attended by former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, centred on Pastor Mwewa’s efforts to promote unity within the Patriotic Front in the run-up to the 2026 general elections.





Pastor Mwewa told the two PF leaders that his mission to reconcile factions within the party was being undertaken with the blessing of Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe, who he said was opposed to the continued rule of the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema beyond 2026. According to Pastor Mwewa, the Mwata believes that a united PF stands a better chance of returning to power and has therefore encouraged dialogue among the party’s competing camps.





He revealed that he had already held talks with Makebi Zulu, accompanied by Richard Musukwa and Chanda Kabwe, during which he conveyed the Mwata’s proposal that Makebi should not contest the PF presidency in 2026 but instead serve as Brian Mundubile’s running mate, arguing that Makebi is still young and can seek the presidency in future. However, Pastor Mwewa explained that Makebi expressed reservations, questioning why Mundubile should not be his running mate instead.





Makebi reportedly told Pastor Mwewa that while he had no personal issues with Mundubile and was open to negotiations, he was concerned about some of the individuals surrounding him, particularly PF National Chairman Hon. Musonda Mpankata and Mwansabombwe MP Hon. Kampampi.

Pastor Mwewa said he persuaded Mundubile to agree to direct talks with Makebi, to be facilitated through the Mwata, with the hope of eventually securing an agreement for Makebi to take the running-mate position. Their first meeting is scheduled for this weekend.





If successful, this deal would reinforce the long-standing political makeup of the Northern–Eastern alliance, a pattern that has dominated Zambian politics for over six decades. This regional power bloc continues to view itself as a counterweight to emerging political centres.





A recently leaked audio featuring former PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, an unwavering loyalist of the late President Edgar Lungu, reveals the depth of this sentiment.

In the recording, Phiri stresses the need to “restore Northern and Eastern hegemonic power” to reclaim authority from what she describes as the “Zambezi region,” a reference to President Hichilema’s base in the south-western parts of the country.





Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe has also been openly critical of the current political configuration, which he believes does not reflect the historical balance of power. His involvement in mediating PF unity efforts is therefore not merely political, it underscores a broader regional strategy aimed at reasserting influence and reshaping the 2026 electoral landscape.





Whether this renewed push for unity will hold, and whether it resonates with the broader electorate, remains to be seen. But the dynamics unfolding inside the PF reveal a party grappling with both internal rivalry and the weight of regional expectations that have long defined Zambia’s political foundations.-ZWD