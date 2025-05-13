MWEEMBA, MUTALE OFF TO DEBUT FIFA CONGRESS



Newly elected FAZ president Keith Mweemba and his deputy Mutale Ng’andu alongside general secretary Reuben Kamanga are off to the 75th FIFA Congress in Asunción, Paraguay.





The trio will join their colleagues from the 211 member associations at the global event.





It will be Mweemba’s official welcome to the global football table after being elected to the FAZ top job on Friday in Kabwe.





The FIFA Congress will be held on Thursday at Bourbon Asunción Convention Centre in Asunción.