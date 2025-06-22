MWEEMBA RALLIES COPPER QUEENS AS THEY SET OFF FOR WAFCON



Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has urged the Copper Queens to approach the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a united mindset, deep patriotism and a fierce determination to win.





Speaking during the official send-off ceremony held at Tecla Hotel, Mweemba underscored the gravity of the task ahead and the nation’s expectations.



“We are going to the (Women’s) African Cup of Nations not just to be participants but to win, and everything centers on preparation, the mindset and the mental strength. All those things are very important,” Mweemba said.





“First things first, I expect all of us here to go to Morocco with one thing in mind: patriotism to the country and to the people of Zambia. For this trip to even happen, the government had to go out of the way to support us. I think it would be unfair to take anything for granted and not appreciate what the government has done.”





The FAZ boss said success can only come through collective effort and discipline at all levels, rom the technical bench to the pitch.



“There must be unity, there must be no confusion in camp whatsoever, no negative energy. Everybody has to be in a positive mind, then we shall be champions.”





Addressing the temptation of external distractions, Mweemba issued a stern warning against unauthorised interactions with football agents during camp.



“Let me be clear, no agents in camp. If you are an agent, watch the players on the field. No secret room visits, no backdoor negotiations. Our players must focus on winning the African Cup of Nations. We are not going there as tourists or to start showcasing talents for the purpose of selling players. A good player will be seen on the pitch. Period.”





Mweemba also emphasized the need for selflessness on the pitch, encouraging players to support each other and aim for team success over personal glory.



“If Barbra Banda has scored, or Racheal Kundananji has scored, or Esther Siamfuko, the team has scored. It’s not about personal glory, it’s about Zambia. If I am not in a position to score, I pass the ball. The team scores,” Mweemba said.





He passionately reminded the team of the emotional cost of wasted opportunities.



“It will be very painful to go into retirement with no silverware, knowing you had the best opportunity to win for your country. If this team plays as one unit, you will see the people of Zambia at the airport when you return with the trophy. We want that moment again,” said Mweemba referencing the 2012 Chipolopolo AFCON triumph.





The Copper Queens will commence their WAFCON Group A campaign against hosts Morocco on Saturday, 5 July at the newly built Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Zambia’s penultimate Group A match will be against Senegal on 9 July at the El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia, and will wrap-up their Group A engagement at the same stadium with a clash against DR Congo on 12 July.