MWEEMBA URGES COPPER QUEENS TO TAKE SOUTH AFRICA MATCH SERIOUSLY





Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has urged the Copper Queens to treat Tuesday’s FIFA international friendly against South Africa with the seriousness it deserves.



Speaking at the Anew Hatfield Hotel in Pretoria, where the Copper Queens are currently based, Mweemba said the Banyana Banyana fixture is a key moment in the team’s journey towards the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).





“Let’s take this game against South Africa very, very seriously. As an executive, we will do our part. Preparations begin now even as we are preparing for the international engagement coming next month,” said Mweemba, who was accompanied by FAZ Women’s national representative Col. Priscilla Katoba.





Mweemba encouraged the players to play with character, passion and the need to respect every opponent regardless of status.



“You should play without fear in any game. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Brazil or Germany but always respect the opponent. I don’t like the word underdog (because) there are no more underdogs in football,” Mweemba said.





“All departments must function from the goalkeeper, to the back line, to the midfield, all the way to the final third. It’s about coordination, transitions and attitude. If we apply ourselves right, we can beat South Africa.”





The FAZ boss also offered his full backing to Coach Nora Häuptle and pledged structural support from the FAZ executive.



“Coach, the problem you shared with me, we shall support you. We are having our first FAZ executive committee meeting on the 7th of June. Decisions will be made, all departments must start functioning and you have our full support,” Mweemba said.





Zambia will face Banyana Banyana at 15h00 on Tuesday, 3 June, in their final match of a three-nation international series that also included Botswana.





The Copper Queens were held to a 1-1 draw by Botswana on Saturday and are looking to sharpen their tactical edge ahead of WAFCON, set to take place in Morocco from 5–26 July 2025.