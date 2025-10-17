MWEETWA CALLS OUT PF FOR POLITICAL LAWLESSNESS

By: Augustine Kapambwe

Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, has criticised Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe for celebrating the recent military takeover in Madagascar, warning that such conduct undermines Zambia’s democratic values and threatens political stability.

Mr. Mweetwa issued the strong caution during the commissioning of a new female correctional facility in Livingstone yesterday, where he urged political leaders to uphold Zambia’s long-standing tradition of peaceful transitions and constitutional governance.

He stated that it was unacceptable for any political figure to glorify unconstitutional changes of government elsewhere, noting that such attitudes cast doubt on their commitment to democratic principles at home.

Mr. Mweetwa emphasised that Zambia’s democracy is anchored in lawful processes and respect for the rule of law—not military intervention or political disorder.

Meanwhile, the minister condemned rising cases of political violence, particularly within the Patriotic Front (PF), following an alleged attack on opposition leader Sean Tembo’s residence by a PF faction.

He warned that government will not tolerate acts of political lawlessness and urged the PF to resolve its internal disputes within its own structures.

Mr. Mweetwa stated that government will continue to safeguard Zambia’s democratic order and promote issue-based politics that foster unity and national development.

SunFmTvNews