MWEETWA CONDEMNS ATTACK ON PF SECRETARIAT, CALLS FOR CALM AND POLICE ACTION





LUSAKA, November 16, 2025 — Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has strongly condemned the recent attack on the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretariat in Lusaka by suspected unruly youths, calling on the police to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.





Addressing the media, Mr. Mweetwa distanced the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its youth members from the violent acts, emphasizing that the ruling party remains committed to peace and lawfulness.





“Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, there shall be no return to the era of caderism. Any statement from any party structure suggesting otherwise is null and void. The UPND detests political violence, and President Hichilema, as Commander-in-Chief, is determined to ensure Zambia remains a peaceful nation,” Mr. Mweetwa said.





He reaffirmed government’s stance that the law will be applied equally to all, stating that “there shall be no sacred cows for anyone found breaking the law.”





Commenting on recent disturbances in Chingola, Mr. Mweetwa condemned the violence and expressed confidence in President Hichilema’s continued support among Zambians.





“Despite such unfortunate incidents, the people of Zambia remain aware of the many achievements recorded under President Hichilema’s administration in the past four years,” he said.





Mr. Mweetwa further called on the police to be proactive in preventing unlawful gatherings or processions, regardless of political affiliation. He stressed that the restoration of the rule of law remains one of the hallmarks of President Hichilema’s leadership.





“The President has continued to champion peace and has called on all political players to promote unity and tolerance as we approach the 2026 elections,” Mr. Mweetwa said.





He also clarified that the UPND has no interest in the internal wrangles within the former ruling party.



“The disputes within the PF are their internal matter, and it is up to them to resolve their differences,” he added.





Mr. Mweetwa reiterated government’s commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order as part of its broader vision for national stability and democratic governance.





The Chief government spokesperson also urged citizens to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise and register in large numbers ahead of the 2026 general elections.



