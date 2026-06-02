MWEETWA DISMISSES CLAIMS OF STATE HOUSE INVOLVEMENT IN ATTACK ON GARRY NKOMBO.



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed allegations that individuals who allegedly attacked the former Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Garry Nkombo, were acting on instructions from the State House or President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking after a live interview on Choma Maanu Radio, UPND spokesperson and Choma Central parliamentary candidate Cornelius Mweetwa said the UPND administration has consistently maintained a zero-tolerance stance on political violence and intimidation, including acts directed at independent candidates.





Mr. Mweetwa said individuals who engage in criminal or violent conduct do so in their personal capacity and should not be linked to the President or the ruling party without evidence.





He acknowledged that one of the individuals allegedly involved in the attack is a UPND member but emphasized that party membership alone does not prove that the individual was acting on instructions from the President or party leadership.





Mr. Mweetwa cited a past incident in which some of his supporters attacked a member of the former ruling party, noting that their actions did not mean they had been sent by him.





He reiterated that President Hichilema has consistently stated that anyone who commits a crime must be held individually accountable and face the consequences of their actions under the law.



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