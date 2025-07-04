MWEETWA DISMISSES IMPEACHMENT CALLS AS POLITICAL GIMMICK





Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA has dismissed calls by the opposition for the impeachment of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, describing them as political stunts aimed at diverting public attention from the Government’s achievements.





Mr. MWEETWA said the calls are not practicable and are merely a ploy by the opposition to gain cheap political visibility.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, he stated that no court of law has found President HICHILEMA to have violated the Constitution.





He clarified that the Constitutional Court’s judgment was advisory in nature and not binding.





Mr. MWEETWA emphasized that Article 108 of the Constitution stipulates that for an impeachment motion to be entertained in Parliament, the mover must demonstrate that the Head of State has indeed violated the Constitution.





He was responding to remarks by Citizens First leader HARRY KALABA, who was quoted as calling on President HICHILEMA to resign or face impeachment over an alleged constitutional violation.



ZNBC