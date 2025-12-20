MWEETWA INSISTS PF MPs WHO VOTED FOR BILL 7 SHOULD NOT BE EXPELLED



By Makasa chanda

Lusaka 19 December 2025



Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has disputed claims that Members of Parliament from the Patriotic Front (PF) who supported Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 should face expulsion, insisting that recent threats of disciplinary action carry no legal force.





Mr. Mweetwa said that lawmakers who participated in the passage of Bill 7 were merely fulfilling their constitutional duties and should not be penalised for doing so. He questioned why MPs should be expelled from their party or their seats simply for voting in favour of the legislation.





Addressing the media, Mr. Mweetwa reiterated that the government will not recognise expulsions that arise solely from internal party disagreements, saying that constitutional provisions protect members who act in the interests of their constituents.





His comments come amid claims by PF acting president Given Lubinda that MPs who defied party directives by backing Bill 7 had been expelled from the PF with immediate effect. However, the division list from the National Assembly confirming individual votes has not yet been published, and questions remain over the legal enforcement of such expulsions.





Political analysts say the enforcement of party disciplinary action depends on whether the leadership that issued the expulsions is formally recognised under law a status currently clouded by internal PF leadership disputes





The Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 was passed by Parliament and subsequently assented to by President Hakainde Hichilema, bringing it into law despite ongoing debate and controversy over the process and its implications for governance.





As the political climate intensifies ahead of the 2026 general elections, the debate over Bill 7 and the fate of MPs who supported it underscores mounting tensions within opposition ranks and broader questions about party authority versus constitutional duties.