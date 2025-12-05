‎MWEETWA SLAMS KAMBWILI’S CLAIMS AS FANTASY

‎Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, has responded strongly to former Information Minister Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s recent statements.



‎Mweetwa called Kambwili a “dreamer” and “fantasizer” for claiming that Members of Parliament might face jail time after a future change in government for supporting Bill 7.



‎Dr. Kambwili, who is also a former Member of Parliament, made headlines this week when he suggested that lawmakers who back Bill 7 should prepare for serious consequences if the political landscape shifts.



‎He warned that a new government could seek revenge on those who support the controversial bill.

‎At a media engagement on Friday, Mweetwa stated, “These comments are baseless and show a lack of understanding of our democratic processes.”



‎He added, “We live in a country where democracy and the rule of law are respected. No one should be thrown into jail for their political beliefs or actions, especially when the law is being followed.”

‎Mweetwa emphasized that the government welcomes open discussions and debates on legislation, including Bill 7, which aims to amend laws related to political parties and elections. He encouraged MPs to engage in constructive dialogue rather than spreading unfounded fears.



‎“Let’s focus on building our nation together, rather than sowing division and fear among our leaders,” Mweetwa urged.

‎Mweetwa also reminded the public and politicians alike that threats of imprisonment for political opinions are not part of Zambia’s values or legal framework.



‎As the debate around Bill 7 continues, Mweetwa’s comments are a call for unity and respect within the country’s political discourse.



‎For now, all eyes remain on the parliamentary discussions as the nation watches how this bill will shape Zambia’s political future.