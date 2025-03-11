MWEETWA’S STANCE ON MEDIA FREEDOM, A BETRAYAL



…he wouldn’t be where he is today without independent media says Dr M’membe



Lusaka… Tuesday March 11, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Fred M’membe has expressed disappointment in Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, accusing him of betraying the very media that played a crucial role in shaping his political career.





In a statement, Dr M’membe invoked the famous phrase “Et tu, Brute?” from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, suggesting that Mweetwa’s recent stance on media freedom amounts to a political betrayal.



https://www.facebook.com/share/1YjMNJpdLi/?mibextid=wwXIfr



He argued that Mweetwa, who benefited from a free and independent media, is now working against it for political convenience.





Dr M’membe raised concerns about the current government’s approach to media regulation, stating that there is a growing hostility towards independent journalism.



He emphasized that politicians in power view the press with suspicion and seek to limit its freedom under the guise of ethical standards.





“Far from needing more regulation and regimentation, what the media needs is more freedom and openness,” he stated, warning that increasing restrictions would stifle diverse perspectives in the national discourse.



He further criticized former advocates of media freedom, like Mweetwa, for abandoning their previous principles and aligning with efforts to tighten control over the press.





Dr M’membe underscored that this shift represents a broader trend where media regulation is being used as a political tool rather than a means of ensuring journalistic integrity.



Citing Karl Marx’s early writings against Prussian censorship, Dr M’membe emphasized that a free press is essential for democracy, especially in times of economic and social crisis.





He argued that restricting media voices would only worsen the situation, preventing constructive discussions on the country’s future.



Quoting Marx, he warned against sacrificing press freedom due to its perceived inconveniences, stating that “you cannot pluck the rose without its thorns.”





Dr M’membe concluded by urging the government to reconsider its stance, warning that curbing media freedoms could have dire consequences for the nation.