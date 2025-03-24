MWEWA AUGUSTINE’S VISION FOR BAHATI CONSTITUENCY



…..”Bahati’s Future, Our Mission – Vote Mwewa Augustine!”



1. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADES:



Improve roads, bridges, and public transportation to enhance connectivity.





Upgrade schools with modern classrooms, libraries, and digital learning tools.



Enhance healthcare facilities with new equipment and expanded services.





SUPPORT FOR FARMERS:



Distribute subsidized inputs like seeds and fertilizers to boost productivity.



Provide modern farming tools and equipment through community cooperatives.



Facilitate access to both local and international markets for better returns.





ACCESS TO CLEAN WATER & SANITATION:



Expand water supply projects ensuring every household has safe water.



Implement sanitation projects to improve waste management and public health.



Introduce community-based water management training for sustainability.



2. ENTREPRENEURSHIP & ECONOMIC GROWTH

TRAINING PROGRAMS:



Organize regular business skills workshops for women and youth.



Partner with local and international experts to offer hands-on entrepreneurship training.



Develop mentorship programs linking experienced business owners with startups.





SUSTAINABLE PROJECTS:



Launch farming cooperatives to share resources and knowledge.



Support small businesses with start-up grants and low-interest loans.



Encourage eco-friendly initiatives such as renewable energy projects in communities.





SUPPORT FOR INFORMAL WORKERS:



Provide designated market spaces and infrastructure improvements for street vendors.



Offer financial literacy and business mentorship tailored for informal sector entrepreneurs.



Host community workshops on practical skills such as carpentry, tailoring, welding, and mechanics.



Create networks to help informal workers connect with formal financial institutions.





3. WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

MICROLOANS & FINANCIAL SUPPORT:



Establish microfinance programs with low-interest rates to kick-start women-owned businesses.



Create savings groups and cooperative funds to support financial independence.



Ensure timely financial advisory services to guide investment decisions.





INCLUSIVE GOVERNANCE:



Advocate for greater representation of women in local government and leadership roles.



Set up community forums that encourage women’s voices in policymaking.



Develop leadership training programs specifically for aspiring women leaders.





WOMEN’S SKILLS DEVELOPMENT:



Launch vocational centers focused on skills like tailoring, agribusiness, and digital literacy.



Provide market access and networking events to showcase women entrepreneurs’ products.



Offer counseling and support services to address challenges specific to women in business.





4. YOUTH ENGAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT

VOCATIONAL TRAINING CENTERS:



Establish centers offering courses in IT, mechanics, construction, and other marketable trades.



Develop partnerships with local industries to ensure training aligns with job market needs.



Incorporate mentorship programs with professionals from various sectors.





PROMOTE SPORTS & ARTS:



Build community sports facilities and organize local tournaments to encourage healthy lifestyles.



Set up arts and cultural centers to nurture creativity and cultural heritage.



Offer scholarships and grants for talented youth in sports, music, and fine arts.





START-UP SUPPORT:



Provide seed capital and technical support for youth-led start-ups.



Organize regular business fairs and innovation competitions to showcase young talent.



Develop incubation centers to support innovative projects and ideas.





5. THE FRIENDS OF BAHATI NETWORK

COLLABORATION FOR PROGRESS:



Build partnerships with local businesses, NGOs, and international development agencies.



Foster community engagement through joint ventures and public-private initiatives.



Organize community events to strengthen bonds between diverse groups.





TRANSPARENCY & ACCOUNTABILITY:



Implement digital platforms for community members to track resource allocation and progress.



Hold regular town hall meetings to discuss budget and project updates openly.



Create an independent oversight committee to ensure ethical management of funds.





SOCIAL WELFARE PROGRAMS:



Launch food security initiatives and nutritional programs for the vulnerable.



Develop community healthcare outreach programs and mental health services.



Introduce senior citizens’ support programs and youth mentorship initiatives.





6. WARD OFFICES & LOCAL REPRESENTATION

DECENTRALIZED LEADERSHIP:



Establish ward offices in all 10 wards for easy access to local government services.



Deploy mobile offices to reach remote areas, ensuring no community is left behind.



Enhance digital communication channels to keep residents informed and engaged.





COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT FORUMS:



Organize monthly community meetings to address residents’ concerns and suggestions.



Develop local committees to oversee projects and ensure accountability.



Provide regular progress reports to the public, fostering trust and collaboration.





SOCIAL CONTRACTS FOR SECURITY:



Introduce binding social contracts in each ward as a formal commitment between local authorities and residents.



Outline shared responsibilities for community safety, transparency, and resource management.



Ensure that these contracts serve as a framework for collective security and prompt conflict resolution.





7. INFORMAL JOBS & EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

SUPPORT FOR LOCAL MANUFACTURING:



Encourage small-scale industries such as furniture making, tailoring, and bricklaying.



Offer subsidized training sessions and equipment for local manufacturers.



Create cooperative spaces where artisans and small-scale producers can share resources.





MARKET DEVELOPMENT:



Construct modern, affordable market spaces for traders and vendors with proper sanitation and security.



Implement streamlined licensing and regulatory processes to help informal workers formalize gradually.



Develop a digital marketplace platform to connect local vendors with a broader customer base.





TRANSPORT SECTOR SUPPORT:



Formalize and improve working conditions for taxi and bus drivers, mechanics, and boda-boda riders.



Provide vocational training to enhance skills in vehicle maintenance and customer service.



Establish dedicated transport hubs to improve operational efficiency and safety.





AGRICULTURE AS EMPLOYMENT:



Provide targeted training in agribusiness practices, including modern techniques and sustainable farming.



Supply youth and women with access to farm inputs and land where feasible.



Facilitate the creation of community-based agribusiness projects to drive local employment.



WITH MWEWA AUGUSTINE, BAHATI WILL HAVE A LEADER WHO:

✅ Listens to the people

✅ Works tirelessly for their future

✅ Leads with integrity, collaboration, and commitment



📢 VOTE MWEWA AUGUSTINE – INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE FOR BAHATI CONSTITUENCY, 2026!