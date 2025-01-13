MWIIMBU HOLDS IN-HOUSE MEETING WITH THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE COMMAND





Sunday, 12th January 2025. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack Jacob Mwiimbu, SC., MP. held an in-house meeting today with the Zambia Police Service Command at the Ministry Headquarters.



The Zambia Police Service Command was led by the Inspector General of Police Mr Graphael Musamba while the Hon Minister was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Mr Dickson Matembo.



Mr. Mwiimbu addressed the meeting on two (2) broader areas of the Zambia Police Service namely, Administration and Operations.





ADMINISTRATION

1. Discipline. He observed that there was need to maintain high levels of discipline among officers of all ranks particularly among male officers who seem to have high attraction to commiting crime.

Mr. Mwiimbu who breathed fire on matters relating to discipline urged all Provincial Commissioners and Unit Commanders to take stern action against erring officers.

“Senior officers must be of high discipline too”, he stressed.





2. Promotions. The Minister expressed concern on maters relating to promotions. He emphasized the need to observe seniority alongside passing Police Examinations whenever there is need to promote officers.



3. Conditions of Service. Mr. Mwiimbu directed the Police Command to initiate the process of revising Conditions of Service for the Zambia Police Service personnel which seem to be inferior to those of other services.





OPERATIONS.

1. Policing 2026 General Elections. The Minister reminded the Inspector General of Police and his Command that the general elections are barely 18 months away.



” You must prepare adequately to ensure law and order during the next general elections. Take into account, the right of citizens. Interest of general citizens take precedent”, he said.





2. Over Detention of Suspects. Mr Mwiimbu reiterated the Presidential directive not to over detain suspects.

“Suspects with bondable offences must be bonded for as long as they are not perpetual offenders”, Mr Mwiimbu emphasized.



3. Traffic Management. The

Minister reminded the Police Command that only approved Road Blocks should be the ones to be tolerated. He indicated that road blocks should not be mounted on account of personal interest.





Mr Mwiimbu also encouraged the Zambia Police Service to uphold Communication Standard within the service and ensure that the spirit of working together is maintained.

He acknowledged the insufficient number of motor vehicles in the Service. He was however quick to mention that soon the Police will receive motor vehicles that will ease operations.





The minister indicated the need to upgrade some stations to district status.



The Inspector General of Police Mr Graphael Musamba appreciated the address by the minister and assured him of total commitment to the people’s expectation.



He assured the minister that the concerns raised will be addressed by his Command.