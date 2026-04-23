MWILA CALLS FOR DIGNIFIED BURIAL AND CLOSURE



LUSAKA – Lusaka mayoral aspirant Simon Mulenga Mwila has criticised the handling of events surrounding the death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, describing the situation as unnecessarily complicated and poorly managed.





Mr. Mwila said the matter should not have escalated into “drama,” arguing that a simple and respectful approach could have prevented the current tensions.





He stated that upon the passing of the former Head of State, authorities should have made a formal call to inform the sitting President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, as a sign of basic respect and protocol.





He explained that after such a step, both sides should have engaged in dialogue, set aside their differences, and handled the situation with maturity and leadership.





According to Mr. Mwila, Zambia’s political leadership carries a shared history that includes difficult moments, but he stressed that such history should not influence how national mourning is conducted.





Mr. Mwila noted that the late Mr. Lungu and President Hichilema had previously experienced political tensions, recalling that Mr. Hichilema was once arrested and charged with treason during Mr. Lungu’s presidency, while relations remained strained even after the change in leadership.





However, he emphasised that death should mark a moment of reconciliation rather than a continuation of past conflicts.



He lamented that what should have united the country had instead created division, describing the situation as “very unnecessary.”





Mr. Mwila added that the matter could have been handled quietly, with issues resolved amicably and the former President accorded the dignity befitting his office.





He said the Zambian people had expected a respectful and unifying process, but instead witnessed politics and ego taking precedence.





Mr. Mwila further stated that a solution was still possible, urging authorities to facilitate the return of the former President’s remains to Zambia, ensure a dignified burial, and provide the nation with closure.





He maintained that such an approach would help restore unity and allow the country to properly honour its former leader.