COMMENTARY | Mwila's Bitter Truth: PF's Crisis is Structural, Not Personal



By any measure, the Patriotic Front is in its deepest internal crisis since its formation in 2001. What Davis Mwila said this week has been mocked, dismissed, and attacked by Emmanuel Mwamba and other Lubinda-aligned voices. But strip away the noise and the personal insults, and one reality emerges with alarming clarity: Mwila is not lying about the PF’s structural paralysis. He is describing it.





And he is describing it using facts the party has refused to confront.



When he warned that “we shall not win the elections of 2026 if we don’t select a leader and go for a general conference before the end of this very December,” he was not issuing a threat. He was stating a mathematical truth. Time is a political currency, and PF has run out of it.





1. PF Cannot Contest 2026 Without a Leader



Mwila’s frustration is grounded in law and electoral timelines. Without an elected president, the party cannot field a presidential candidate, cannot structure a national campaign, and cannot mobilise in provinces. His chilling summary is as strategic as it is brutal:





“If we can’t choose a leader in December, I can tell you that we will not win the general election.”



This is not rage. This is institutional diagnosis. A political party without an elected leader is a political corpse that has not yet been buried.





2. The PF as a Legal Entity Is Fragile



Mwila’s most controversial line is also the most accurate:



“Talking about PF as a party, it is history now.”



He is referring to the legal and administrative chaos triggered by rival conventions, contradictory court orders, and a Registrar of Societies file that has been contested for two years.





Lawyers inside the party privately admit that the PF’s legal standing is now a high-risk gamble, not a guaranteed right. Mwila’s remedy is harsh but logical:



“Look for a special purpose vehicle.”



In political science, an SPV is a standby hosting party used when the mother party is legally compromised. Mwila mentions FDD or Socialist Party not out of excitement, but out of constitutional necessity.





3. Miles Sampa Broke the Party’s Spine



Whatever Emmanuel Mwamba’s emotions are, Mwila is not wrong about the political damage Miles Sampa caused. He said:



“Miles Sampa sold the party to the UPND. He betrayed us.”



His point is not personal. It is structural. The Sampa-engineered convention, police protection, and subsequent filings at the Registrar of Societies triggered the legal war that still cripples PF today. Those wounds are not imaginary. They are documented.





4. Lubinda’s Leadership Crisis is Not Fabricated



When Mwila said:



“Honourable Given Lubinda can never be President of Zambia because he is not Zambian.”



the debate shifted to citizenship. But Mwila’s real argument is about capacity and legitimacy, not origin. He argues that Lubinda is delaying the conference because he cannot win:





“He does not want the general conference because he will get no support.”



PF insiders confirm that Lubinda’s hold on the party rests on control of structures, not grassroots legitimacy. The party is fractured precisely because Lubinda has failed to unite warring factions.





5. Mwila’s Warnings About Time Are Real



He repeats:



“Time is not with us.”



And this is true. PF has less than eleven months before the 2026 polls. A divided party cannot mobilise. A leaderless party cannot campaign. A legally fragile party cannot file. A factionalised party cannot survive.





6. The UPND Factor is Not a Conspiracy



Mwila’s assertion that the UPND has “a hand in what is going on” is not far fetched. He references state protection during the Mulungushi convention and subsequent legal manoeuvres:



“It is the UPND who are doing all these manoeuvres.”





This may be politically coloured, but the pattern is recognisable: ruling parties across Africa exploit opposition weaknesses. Zambia is no exception.





7. Mwila Understands Party Politics Better Than His Critics



Economics may not be Mwila’s strength, but party machinery is. He worked as SG during one of PF’s strongest organisational phases. He understands structures, conventions, delegate manipulation, and factional warfare better than most of his critics.





He also understands that Emmanuel Mwamba’s rebuttal is a political performance, not a structural solution. Mwaba offers sentiment. Mwila offers diagnosis.





8. Mwila’s Message to PF is Brutal but True



The final line summarises his entire thesis:



“PF is no longer there, so people must find other political parties where to stand.”



This is not betrayal. It is shock therapy. Mwila is telling PF members the truth they do not want to hear: you cannot win 2026 under a party whose legality is contested, whose leadership is disputed, and whose factions are in open warfare.





He is not destroying the PF. He is describing the PF that already destroyed itself.



⬆️ Note



This analysis does not endorse Davis Mwila or his preferred faction. It examines his statements through a governance and organisational lens, acknowledging that political parties collapse not because critics speak loudly, but because institutions fail quietly. In this case, Mwila’s warnings reflect a deeper structural reality that PF must confront if it intends to survive the 2026 election cycle.



© The People’s Brief | Editors