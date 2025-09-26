MWINE Mushi died a poor man… while his friends are now pretending to love him more than his family- Faith Musonda

By Faith Musonda

MWINE Mushi died a poor man… while his friends are now pretending to love him more than his family





MWINE MUSHI the man who brought smiles to millions suffered in silence and was abandoned.





He was among those comedians without a promo code,naturally gifted, yet ignored by the very people he entertained.





MWINE MUSHI resorted to selling CD’s and Flash disk at Solwezi Mall just to survive. The people who are now taking videos of his funeral could not even buy his CD’s but today they want to gain numbers over his death.





He died poor, and only then did ZAMBIANS pretend to care.



We must learn to empower real talent while they’re still alive.



PR !!