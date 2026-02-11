MWINELUMBEMBA URGES MAKEBI ZULU TO STAY FOCUSED



Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has urged Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate Makebi Zulu to remain strong and determined as he pursues his political journey.





The Mwinelumbemba said politics is not an easy career but encouraged Makebi Zulu to stay focused.





He made these remarks when Makebi Zulu and his entourage paid a courtesy call on him in Mungwi following the death of Abasano ba Mfumu, the queen.





Mwinelumbemba emphasised that unity and compassion must guide the nation in times of grief.





Presidential Candidate asked the Mwinelumbemba to seek comfort in God as he goes through trying moments.





He further thanked the paramount chief for the wisdom he continues to provide to the nation.





He added that leadership must be anchored on humility and service to the people.