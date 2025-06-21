MWIZUKANJI APOLOGIZES TO PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FAMILY AND PATRIOTIC FRONT PF



Below is the apology;

After a thorough check of all the comments, reactions and criticism from everyone who commented on my post from last night, I have appreciated the concerns, and with hindsight, I realise my choice of word made it easy for people to consider my entire post insensitive, thereby defeating the light moment intent.



I hereby render my heartfelt apology to the Lungu family, PF members and all Zambians as well as global citizens offended by the said post.

Thank you and good night.