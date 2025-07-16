“My Account was hacked” Dr. Clement Imolo and Apologises to Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Statement from Dr Clement Imolo, Church Pastor, Brentwood Drive





15th July 2025



Dear Brothers and Sisters,



“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4)





It recently came to my attention that a Facebook account bearing my name and likeness has been actively posting comments on various socioeconomic and political issues. I want to unequivocally state that these posts do not reflect my views, nor were they authored by me. While I did create the account several years ago, it has remained inactive and unattended for an extended period. It is evident that this account was compromised without my knowledge or consent, as I have largely abstained from social media, specifically Facebook, in recent years.





I find the comments attributed to me deeply distressing and inappropriate, and I fully understand the hurt and confusion they may have caused to those targeted. I sincerely apologize to all who were misled into believing these messages originated from me. Let me categorically affirm that I hold no animosity toward any individual or political entity mentioned in these unauthorized posts.





Specifically, I extend my heartfelt apologies to Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, who was most recently impacted by this unfortunate incident. In accordance with the biblical guidance for addressing disputes, and with facilitation by church leadership, Ambassador Mwamba and I have discussed the matter directly. Our conversation was amicable and rooted in mutual respect, shared faith, and a shared commitment to the betterment of our beloved Zambia. Although I bear no personal responsibility for the hurtful comments made under my name, I recognize that the damage inflicted carries my identity. Ambassador Mwamba has graciously accepted my sincere apology.





To rectify this situation, I have officially reported the compromised account to Facebook, requesting its immediate removal. Additionally, I have permanently closed my legitimate Facebook account and withdrawn entirely from social media platforms to prevent similar incidents in the future. Moving forward, please regard any continued posts or interactions from profiles bearing my name and image as fraudulent and malicious, intended solely to damage my reputation and discredit our Church community.





May the Holy Spirit continue to guide, protect, and comfort each of us through this challenging time.



In Christian love and sincerity,



Dr Clement Imolo

Pastor, Brentwood Drive Seventh-Day Adventist Church