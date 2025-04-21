My Association with the UPND is coming to an end. They have become the Monster they fought- George N. Mtonga

My Association with the UPND is coming to an end. They have become the Monster they fought
Statement by George Mtonga
On the Passage of the 2025 Cyber Law
For many years, I have proudly stood with the United Party for National Development (UPND), believing deeply in its promise to champion democracy, protect civil liberties, and uphold the freedom of speech and expression for all Zambians.
When the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill was passed in 2021 under the previous government, UPND and its leadership took a courageous stand against it, rightly warning that it threatened the fundamental rights of citizens. It was that principled resistance that reinforced my commitment to the party and its vision for a freer, more open Zambia.
It is with a heavy heart, therefore, that I must acknowledge the deep conflict I feel today. The 2025 Cyber Law, passed under the UPND government, mirrors many of the same dangers we once fought against — vague definitions, expanded surveillance powers, and the risk of suppressing free thought and dissent. It represents a departure from the values that inspired many of us to sacrifice, advocate, and believe in a better path for our nation.
Freedom of speech is not negotiable. It is the foundation upon which all other freedoms stand. Without it, democracy becomes a shell, and governance risks becoming unaccountable.
As a lifelong supporter of free speech and open democracy, I must reflect critically and honestly on my continued association with the UPND.
Political loyalty cannot come at the expense of principle. If we once stood against such laws in opposition, we must be willing to stand against them even more fiercely when they arise under a government we helped bring to power.
I remain committed to the ideals of democracy, liberty, and justice for all Zambians — and it is to these ideals that my loyalty remains first and foremost.
In the coming days, I will be reflecting deeply on the future of my political engagement and association. It is my hope that the leadership of the UPND will reconsider its course and realign itself with the principles that once gave so many Zambians hope.
We must always choose values over convenience. Freedom over fear. Courage over comfort.
George N. Mtonga
April 20, 2025
Stop wasting time, just resign. You will be very quickly replaced. And forgotten.
My association with UPND ended 3 months after they got elected into office. I quickly realised that they were conmen only interested in enriching themselves on the back of poor citizens. Imagine my huge disappointment at the time. I was disgusted that I had contributed to putting them into power, and how I had wished I had listened to our beloved KK. He warned us never to vote for Hakainde.
The truth is that if Hakainde finds his way back into office after 2026, our country will be totally destroyed. Cost of living will worsen like you can not even imagine right now. He will not tolerate anyone to criticise him, and he will aim to stay in power forever. Our mines will be looted and Zambia will become a basket case. This man can not be trusted.
God bless Why Me and Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Vote for change in 2026.