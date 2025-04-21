My Association with the UPND is coming to an end. They have become the Monster they fought- George N. Mtonga

My Association with the UPND is coming to an end. They have become the Monster they fought



Statement by George Mtonga

On the Passage of the 2025 Cyber Law



For many years, I have proudly stood with the United Party for National Development (UPND), believing deeply in its promise to champion democracy, protect civil liberties, and uphold the freedom of speech and expression for all Zambians.



When the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill was passed in 2021 under the previous government, UPND and its leadership took a courageous stand against it, rightly warning that it threatened the fundamental rights of citizens. It was that principled resistance that reinforced my commitment to the party and its vision for a freer, more open Zambia.



It is with a heavy heart, therefore, that I must acknowledge the deep conflict I feel today. The 2025 Cyber Law, passed under the UPND government, mirrors many of the same dangers we once fought against — vague definitions, expanded surveillance powers, and the risk of suppressing free thought and dissent. It represents a departure from the values that inspired many of us to sacrifice, advocate, and believe in a better path for our nation.





Freedom of speech is not negotiable. It is the foundation upon which all other freedoms stand. Without it, democracy becomes a shell, and governance risks becoming unaccountable.



As a lifelong supporter of free speech and open democracy, I must reflect critically and honestly on my continued association with the UPND.



Political loyalty cannot come at the expense of principle. If we once stood against such laws in opposition, we must be willing to stand against them even more fiercely when they arise under a government we helped bring to power.



I remain committed to the ideals of democracy, liberty, and justice for all Zambians — and it is to these ideals that my loyalty remains first and foremost.



In the coming days, I will be reflecting deeply on the future of my political engagement and association. It is my hope that the leadership of the UPND will reconsider its course and realign itself with the principles that once gave so many Zambians hope.



We must always choose values over convenience. Freedom over fear. Courage over comfort.



George N. Mtonga

April 20, 2025