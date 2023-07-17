My boyfriend is not as good as hubby in I bed, I just love him for money, Livingstone woman tells court

A MARRIED woman aged 24 shocked Livingstone local court A1 when she admitted to committing adultery with a 50-year-old man who she rated as terrible in bed.

She told court that she only loved him because he enticed her with gifts.

Janet Siachinji, 24 said Stressy JengaJenga, 50 was her lover and that the two had been engaged in a sexual affair for 5 months.

She also revealed that the two engaged in protected sexual activities twice during their five months affair.

Siachinji was narrating in a case in which her husband, Lazarus Muzoka, 35, from Siandaza village, sued Jengajenga from Musokotwane area for adultery demanding K20,000 as compensation.

Muzoka married Siachinji in 2017 and paid K6,000 as dowry. The couple has one child.

“Muzoka is my husband, while JengaJenga is my boyfriend. Jengajenga and I have had sex twice in our backyard at night but we used protection on both occasions. However, he is not good in bed as compared to my husband,” she said.

Siachinji told the court that she accepted to date Jengajenga because he enticed her with gifts, including a mobile phone and skin-lightening lotions.

“I fell in love with Jengajenga because of the gifts and that led us into having sex,” she said.

Muzoka told the court that he became suspicious of his wife and Jengajenga when he noticed the gifts she was receiving such as sugar, lotions, rice and chitenge materials.

He said his wife started refusing to join him cultivating their garden.

“However, our 5-year-old son told me that she was having an affair with Jengajenga because he used to visit my home at night. My son said they would leave him and then retreat to a hidden area behind our house,” he said.

He also told the court that he confiscated his wife’s phone and discovered videos of her on it.

“My wife would often leave me alone in the house on pretext that she had gone to charge her phone. When I found them in a compromising manner, I confronted her but she shouted at me, so I pursued Jengajenga, who quickly fled into the house,” he said.

But Jengajenga said he was just being a good Samaritan by showing Siachinji with gifts. He said he was not having a sexual affair with her.

“The phone Siachinji got was for sale and she was the first person to express interest in purchasing it,” he said.

Passing judgment, principal presiding Local Court Magistrate Mubiana Mubita, sitting with Magistrates Esau Daka and Charles Mumba partially upheld the claim and ordered Jengajenga to pay K10,000 in compensation in K500 monthly installments.

The court also instructed the couple to return the phone to Jengajenga.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail