My Company Gibson Power System, is worth over $5.9million and cannot fail to buy a helicopter-Malanji



…Why charge me for actions of the comoany?…





Malanji concludes testimony, refuses owning helicopters



FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji has maintained his stance, denying accusations of him owning two helicopters, a Bell 403 and a Bell 206 claiming the two aircrafts belong to Gibson Air Power Systems, a company where he is a director and shareholder.





He said he cannot be charged with possession of the aircraft when he did not purchase them.



Malanji in concluding his testimony told Senior Resident Magistrate, Irene Wishimanga sitting under the Economic and Financial Crime’s Court that Gibson power systems had a financial capacity of US$5.9 million and cannot fail to purchase a Helicopter.





“It is a pity, it’s not the company brought to court,” he said.



Malanji further denied allegations that the aircraft were taken away from Zambia to South Africa and Zimbabwe, in order to be hidden.



He said they were taken away for charter services, and because the two countries had a bigger market and have experienced air charter companies.





Malanji said he has proof that the purchase of the two aircraft was done by Gibson power systems and a contract with the vendors was signed on November 5, 2020.



Malanji also explains how he purchased his three houses which are allegedly said to have been acquired through proceeds of crime.





He said he purchased the houses in 2021 from the income he generated from his emoluments.



Malanji said altogether he owns seven houses in Silverest area, the three are in court and the four are not.





He lamented that the four which are not in court were also recently seized by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the tenants have since been paying rentals to DEC.



“It is surprising that one can accuse me that I cannot manage to purchase those houses, I was Minister of Foreign Affairs and I was airborne, every time I was out and when I came back that’s the only time I would attend to my businesses and I was making payments to ZDA towards the houses,” he said.





Malanji’s testimony comes in a case where he is Jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba.



The former minister is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime while Yamba is facing two counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures.





In other counts which are in respect of Malanji, he allegedly possessed a Bell 430 Helicopter, a Bell 206 JET Ranger Helicopter, Gibson Royal Hotel and other properties suspected of being proceeds of crime.





It is also alleged that Malanji possessed US$110,000 and US$105,000 property suspected of being proceeds of crime.



The court adjourned the matter to May 12, 2025 for the State to cross examine Malanji.