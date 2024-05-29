MY DEEP THOUGHTS ON THE JJ BANDA ABDUCTION CASE: WAS THE FORMER PRESIDENT AN ACTOR IN A FAILED POLITICAL SCRIPT?

In a country devoid of primitive politics, the JJ Banda case would have taught us significant lessons on how to handle missing persons or abduction reports. More so because the mission was led by a man who once held instruments of power, Mr. Edgar Lungu. My past six years experience in the private security industry and I have witnessed how various law enforcement departments of very sophisticated countries approach serious crimes like abduction.

First and foremost, any rational individual finding a note in an abandoned motor vehicle, apologizing to the Zambian people or the family, would instinctively think of suicide. The horde of cadres Mr. Lungu was with should have been used as a search party while demanding that the forensic department examine the handwriting to confirm if it was really JJ Banda’s. But Mr. Lungu, ignoring all logical dimensions, just came up with an abduction theory. Where did he get it? Journalists, these are questions you should ask on our behalf citizens.

This is why the police always have an upper hand over criminals: no one can plan and execute a perfect crime. For example, Mr. Edgar Lungu hears Mr. JJ Banda is missing and left a note in an abandoned vehicle he was driving. Mr. Lungu storms Twinpalm Police Station and tells the officers that JJ Banda is abducted. Before we knew it, he had promised family members that he, Mr. Edgar Lungu, would find JJ Banda on Tuesday and bring him back to the family.

If Mr. Edgar Lungu was not part of the fake disappearance, how did he set up a time frame? In a crime of abduction, there are two parties: a captor (abductor) and a captive (victim). People abduct for various motives. These crimes are called organized crimes. There are people who abduct for ransom and others for reasons such as sexual exploitation or other demands, especially if a female captive is involved.

If a person is abducted for ransom, the captor normally initiates contact and demands a ransom payment. But without ever being contacted by the captors or a group claiming to have custody of JJ Banda, Mr. Edgar Lungu was able to set a timeline and assure relatives. It is up to you citizens to analyze.

In criminal psychology, they say a criminal will always leave clues and traces. It reminds me of a thief who drinks at a bar and leaves with a bottle intending to steal. Such a person will always get a TV and leave a bottle full of fingerprints.

How I wish Zumani Zimba, his political handler, had advised the boss on how to handle the situation unfortunately it is too late. His approach as a former president has left many unanswered questions that only sharp journalists will ask. In political science, this is why, before a president addresses the public, political advisors should know what he or she is about to say and provide appropriate advice.

Now, PF MPs are still talking, forgetting that JJ Banda has already talked. Mr. Lungu must state how he came up with a timeline. Anyway, these are the same people who once saw treason. Crime is a puzzle. But Binwel is still talking, forgetting that JJ Banda has talked. The fact that JJ Banda has talked makes it easier for the law enforcement to find the truth. Whosoever allowed my brother JJ Banda to talk has messed up the script.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST/ ANALYST