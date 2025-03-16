My health is deteriorating, take me abroad, GBM begs court

FORMER Minister of Defence, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who has been incarcerated since October, 2024 and is currently at Maina Soko Military Hospital and has begged the Economic and Financial Crime’s Court to grant him permission to seek necessary medical attention abroad as his health deteriorates.

Mwamba is still serving his five year jail term after the subordinate court denied him bail pending appeal.

The former cabinet minister submitted in an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons that his health has deteriorated because he hasn’t been receiving the necessary medical attention which is unavailable in Zambia.

He said he needs emergency evacuation for the preservation of his life.

Mwamba said his doctors at Maina Soko Military hospital have warned that there are indications that his prostate cancer could be advancing.

He submitted that the medical report post extensive tests has not been produced by the state even after frantic efforts from his legal team to retrieve it.

“In spite of the concealed medical report, Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu did on February 25, 2025, issue a statement to the effect that I was linked up for emergent evacuation save for complications that his ministry was dealing with my would-be receiving hospital, Milpark in South Africa.”

“By deduction, the combined force consent order, the ministerial statement, the medical report has recommended my evacuation,” he filed.

“I was instructed by the State to facilitate my travel itinerary and booking at my receiving medical facility.”

Mwamba said the record shows that prior to his incarceration, he was undergoing specialised medical treatment for prostate cancer (Ductal adenocarcinoma) ,Rheumatic heart disease, heart rhythm disorders, and congenital heart disease in India and South Africa respectively.

He added that he is also suffering from terminal illnesses like colon cancer, diabetes, hypertension (low and high) and pulmonary embolism.

“I underwent high dose Brachytherapy in SA in 2017, and prior to my conviction I used to consistently go for further treatment in the aforesaid country.”

“I underwent surgery in India 2022 for colon cancer and prior to my conviction I used to consistently go for further treatment in the same country,” he submitted.

Mwamba said following his conviction, he has not been accorded an opportunity to seek medical treatment for prostate cancer, Rheumatic heart disease, heart rhythm disorders,and congenital heart disease or any of the other ailments mentioned herein.

He said he wasn’t a flight risk as he is merely pursuing treatment for a better opportunity to continue to assemble his appeal to court.

Mwamba said he will remain amendable to any condition the court may impose in its satisfaction of granting him bail pending appeal.

“I am currently at Maina Soko Military hospital and the other night, my BP was low and it has continued being low.”

“It is my earnest prayer that this court grants me bail pending appeal based on the foregoing,” he pleaded in his submissions.

By Lucy Phiri

Kalemba March 16, 2025