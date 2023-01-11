My husband moves with my pant in his pocket, Lusaka woman tells court

THE bizarre dark underworld of black magic, sorcery and wizardry was this week laid bare for all to see in Lusaka’s Matero Local Court when a wife of nine years exposed her husband’s charms.

The strange case which caused giant goose bumps and sent ice-cold shivers down the spines of everyone present involved Tendekani Kasalu aged 34 who had sued his wife Doreen Musonga, 29 for divorce on allegations that she had turned into such an alcoholic that she emptied bottles of Big Black Label faster than Zesco had emptied the Kariba dam.

However, as they say, hell knows no fury than a woman scorned.

In a classical case of hunter-hunted, Doreen turned the heat on Kasalu saying he was a devilish liar who was cooking the story of her being an alcoholic as her 29-year old lips had never tasted not even a droplet of beer.

In a shocker, Doreen told the Court that the real issue at hand was that her husband was practicing some strange form of wizardry.

She testified that when she checked her husband’s wallet, she found he had cut a piece of cloth from her underwear, a piece of her shirt which he had folded with an unknown root in between.

For her charm-finding skill, Doreen said that the husband attacked her like a dog, biting off chunks of her flesh.

He later gave her K500 to leave for Copperbelt to her parent’s home so that she can be counseled by Alangizi to ignore her husband’s charms.

Shocked by the damning revelations the Magistrate Gaston Kalala wasted no time to dissolve the marriage and ordered Kasalu to be paying a K700 monthly for child maintenance alone as custody of the children was given to the mother. He was also charged a K10, 000 in installments of K500 monthly effective January 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, some old men present in court could be heard condemning Doreen for exposing her husband claiming there are a lot of things that happen in the bedroom. On the other hand, some women were also heard muttering that Doreen that the court should have retrieved the piece of Doreen’s pant from Tendekani as he might continue using it despite the dissolution of the marriage.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba