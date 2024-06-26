“My Loyalty is to the Constitution and the President and can therefore never rebel against him” – Munir Zulu

Everything I have said or done as MP have been in good faith – Munir Zulu

INDEPENDENT Lumezi Constituency member of parliament, Munir Zulu says he did not impel the citizenry to rise up against government when he intimated that he had reliable information that President Hakainde Hichilema would call for an early poll, in his address to his fellow parliamentarians.



Zulu said he swore his loyalty to the President and the Constitution and it is in no way that he could stir up rebellion among the citizenry, against him.



In this matter Zulu is charged with seditious practices.

The lawmaker is on September 6, 2023 alleged to have uttered seditious remarks when he alleged that he had reliable information that President Hakainde Hichilema who was scheduled to address the nation in the third session of the thirteenth National Assembly on September 8, 2023, would dissolve parliament and call for an early election.



It is alleged that Zulu’s utterances were calculated to incite violence or any offence prejudicial to public order in disturbance of public peace when he alerted Zambians to prepare for campaigns following the dissolution of parliament.



Exculpating himself before magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Zulu who was led in his defense by lawyer Mcqueen Zaza, said his role as a member of parliament is to provide an oversight on the executive, by speaking out against injustices and not to champion insurgency.

He said he is a member of two different whatsapp groups, for independent members of parliament (MPs) and the other is for both independent and PF opposition members of parliament.



Zulu said he and his colleagues had agreed on staying away from the house of assembly the day the President would address the parliament, in protestation of the many arrest and injustices against members of the opposition.



The lawmaker said he later had a change of mind about shunning parliament hence he decided to address his colleagues in the media at Ibex Hill police station, where he had camped in solidarity of former first lady Esther Lungu who was summoned by the police for theft of a motor vehicle.



“Knowing very well that there was going to be a presidential address and knowing very well the rules that govern parliament, I realized that boycotting the presidential address was not going to resolve the challenges…,” he said.



“I had to address my fellow MPs with whom we had agreed to boycott the presidential address, to attend the official opening of the 13th National Assembly.”



Zulu clarified that his message in the video that circulated on social media was directed at his fellow members of parliament urging them to be present when the President would address the assembly and not meant for the public.



“My address was directed at my fellow members of parliament that had agreed to boycott the presidential address.In my address to my fellow MPs I did not incite any citizen or anyone to rise against the government of the republic of Zambia,” Zulu said



“My oath of allegiance is to the President and the constitution and there is no way I can incite citizens to rise against the person I swore allegiance to.”



The lawmaker said his criminal record was immaculate as he has never been arrested for sparking off a riot as a result of his utterances.

“In my three years as MP whatever I have said has never caused discomfort, riots neither loss of business in a trading area, everything I have said or done for the people of Lumezi has been done in good faith,” Zulu said.



“I have no criminal record in this country, no record to show that I have caused a riot before. All I wish to see is a better Zambia for all.”

He said he did not resist an arrest as alleged by the arresting officer, as the law enforcement officer did not introduce himself hence he feared of being abducted.



Zulu added that the Section cited on the charge sheet lacks the ingredients of the offense he is alleged to have committed.

“I have been charged with an offense that is not an offense. You cannot charge someone with section 57 of the Penal Code when the charge sheet talks of an offense that is in sectio 60,” said Zulu.



“I believe I am here with no offense, the indictment talks of causing an uprise or discomfort and when we look at section 57 it is not talking of any of those ingredients.



It doesn’t contain disaffection or discontent.”

In cross examination Zulu confirmed to have caused the publication of the alleged remarks.

He confirmed that he misled the MPS when he intimated that he had reliable information that the President would dissolve him and his workmates.



Defense continues today with 50 witnesses yet to aid Zulu’s case.



By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba June 25, 2024.