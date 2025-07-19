MY MOTHER USED TO SELL ROASTED CASSAVA AND GROUNDNUTS FOR A LIVING – CHILE ONE OPENS UP ON EARLY LIFE





While featuring on Kenny T 1 ON 1 podcast’s episode 24, Chile One opened up about his early life, revealing that he was born in Mpika and migrated to the Copperbelt Province at around a year old.





While on the Copperbelt Province, his guardian would be a nomad before she settled in Chililabombwe, where the singer spent most of his life.





The singer told Kenny T that he was the only child and he was raised by a single mother. He did not give the reasons for his father’s absence in their lives.





Kenny T asked Chile One what his mother used to do in order to meet their daily needs, to which he responded, “Ba Mami bale shitisha fye tute, mbalala.”



He continued, “Bale chinja fye ma season. Nga kwaisa fye season ya tute, tute ne mbalala. Nga kwaisa tute ya mbalala sha kwipika, nga kwaisa mataba yakocha. So iyo mwaikata? Mwali bakumanyapo abafilya muma road ka?”





“That was mom and me,” said Chile One who added saying because he knew that he would make it one day, he took a lot of pictures and videos of his mother selling by the road side to make a documentary.



Some of those videos would make it into his 2023 ‘Nakalebalika’ music video.





When asked about education, the singer revealed that his highest level of education is grade 12. He said that despite having dreams to pursue tertiary education, he could not due to financial reasons.





Chile One’s mother played a huge role in his life, from meeting his basic needs to persuading him to go to church and eventually joining the church choir, a move that natured him into the artist he is now – truly not all heroes wear caps.



