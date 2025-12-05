My nose is probably the only real thing on my face’ — Kris Jenner jokes about her looks

Kris Jenner is once again owning her truth — this time with her signature humour.

The 70-year-old momager got fans talking after a new episode of The Kardashians showed her in Paris with Kim Kardashian, casually discussing the work they’ve had done, People reported.

During their chat, Kris joked that her nose is “probably the only thing on my face that’s real,” confirming once again that she had a facelift ahead of her 70th birthday. Kim, 45, quickly chimed in with her own disclaimer, saying her teeth are real and she’s “never had a veneer.” Kris then playfully asked her daughter to “bend over” — a cheeky nod to the years of speculation around Kim’s famous curves.

Kris’ refreshed look had already sparked headlines earlier in the year when she appeared at Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ star-studded Paris bachelorette party. After fans debated her transformed appearance online, it was confirmed she received aesthetic enhancements from New York plastic surgeon Dr Steven Levine.

The reality star later addressed the procedure herself in an August cover interview with Vogue Arabia, saying she had a facelift 15 years ago and felt it was time for a “refresh.”

“I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,” she said.